Automakers across the globe say a semiconductor chip shortage has brought production to a halt.
In new cars, semiconductor chips are used to control things like fuel management, infotainment systems, and power steering.
Andy Wright, vice president of local dealership group Vinart, says three of their five brands are expecting delays.
"Any time you close the global economy, and shut it down, it's very difficult for it to open back up. It's not like flipping a switch," Wright said.
With factory shutdowns, fueled by expectations of slowed demand, automakers cut orders for chips from China. Those resources were then moved to other orders, leaving automakers short.
"Companies have learned they can't rely on razor-thin inventory because that is predicated on the assumption that you're going to have reliable transportation. That you're go have reliable suppliers making these things," said Zach Zacharia, director of the Center for Supply Chain Research at Lehigh University.
And with demand picking up in the spring, the combo could increase costs.
"A supply disruption on the new car side of this magnitude is going to impact prices of new vehicles. I don't think incentives will be as robust. And number two it's going to affect the supply of used vehicles, which is a double-edged sword for the consumer," Wright said.
The issue is affecting Mack Trucks as well. In a statement, the company said:
"At the moment, we believe this will mean some non-production days during the quarter. The situation is fluid."
"I think people are beginning to realize that we can't have all of our eggs in one basket when it comes to this type of stuff," Wright said.