HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new Northampton County business invites you to uncover your best skin and "unwind in a place where summer is a state of mind."

L Wellness, a new facility offering esthetics and wellness treatments for everyone, will hold a grand opening noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at 81 Highland Ave., Suite 240, in Hanover Township. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m.

The event also will include music by Jamal Knight, product and treatment giveaways, hydrafacial demonstrations and light refreshments.

Specializing in esthetic treatments, L Wellness offers a variety of corrective and therapeutic facials. Services include hydrafacials, chemical peels, microneedling, acne treatments, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, and soothing spa facials.

Products have been hand selected from leading brand partners, including Skinbetter Science, OSEA Malibu, Hydrinity, Face Reality, GlyMed Plus, Earth Harbor Naturals, and PCA Skin.

Owner and lead esthetician Lauren Turner brings her background in neuroscience and chemistry together with a desire to help clients achieve their best skin through the least-invasive means possible.

“All L Wellness providers listen to each client’s needs and personalize every treatment to ensure the best, healthiest, most glowing results,” Turner said.

L Wellness guests will enjoy high-quality, relaxing and corrective treatment offerings in a "luxurious, laidback atmosphere," according to the business' website.

Other services such as massage, waxing, lash and brow are coming soon.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit lwellness.com.