This week marked Major league baseball's opening day, but the game dates back to the 1800's.

Tomorrow Bethlehem's Burnside Plantation takes us back in time for a vintage baseball game.

Craig Larimer of Historical Bethlehem joined WFMZ to discuss the historic baseball game taking place Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 11 a.m.

The Burnside Plantation is located in Bethlehem.