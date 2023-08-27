COLUMBUS, Ohio — In less than 24 hours, a GoFundMe organized for former Nazareth Area High School wrestling star Sammy Sasso has raised more than a third of its $100,000 goal.

Sasso, a 2018 Nazareth graduate who has wrestled for The Ohio State University since 2019, was shot in the stomach last weekend during a carjacking attempt in Columbus. Despite the severity of Sasso's injuries — which includes nerve damage to his spine from one of the bullets — doctors are hopeful he will make a full recovery.

According to the GoFundMe organized by Lorainne Sasso, Sammy will be "transferred to an inpatient rehabilitation facility where he will undergo comprehensive physical therapy aimed at learning how to walk again" upon his release from the hospital.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the GoFundMe to help cover Sasso's medical expenses had raised more than $35,000 of its $100,000 goal in just 15 hours.

Sasso tweeted about his recovery fund on Friday night, writing the following message with a link to the GoFundMe:

"First off, I just want to say how thankful I am for all the messages, prayers , and posts. My Family and I have felt all of the love from everyone, but if you would like to donate monetarily, here is the official GoFundMe for my recovery. GodBless."