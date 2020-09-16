BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A week ago a family member says 11-year-old Lidia was about to go to bed when she heard a knock at the backdoor of her home on Fairland Avenue. She thought it was her brother.
"When she looked outside she saw a guy with a hooded mask over his head. She tried to step away and we heard shots, pop, pop, pop, and then it caught her in the mouth," grandmother Louisea said.
Bethlehem police say the shooting was not random, and the home may have been targeted, but the child was not the target.
Investigators say the gunman is unknown but they are looking at video around the area.
With so much uncertainty family members are not releasing any photos of the child or giving their last name for fear of retribution.
They say Lidia is currently unable to speak and they want to see her get back to the 11-year-old they know.
"She's a really good kid, she loves gymnastics, she actually wants to be an Olympic gymnast or a coach when she gets older. She plays the drums in church," Paige, her sister, said.
The road to recovery will be a long one and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for the mounting medical bills.
More surgeries will be needed.
"She didn't deserve anything like this so it's really hard to see her having to go through something like this. But at the same time we have to be strong and show her that she has a life to live," Paige said.
Bethlehem police are asking for the community's help with the investigation.