SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Coworkers and friends have set up a GoFundMe page after a paramedic was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

Cetronia Paramedic Sam Yerkes volunteered to stay past his shift during the Lehigh Valley Mall shots fired incident. After leaving work, Sam put on his protective equipment, got onto his motorcycle, and headed home, according to a post on Facebook by the South Whitehall Township Police Department.

After traveling less than a mile from the station, he was hit by a vehicle and thrown 25 to 30 feet from his bike, police said. Yerkes was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest by his co-workers at Cetronia Ambulance Corps.

Yerkes suffered extensive, serious injuries as a result of the crash, according to the Facebook post. He has and will continue to undergo multiple surgeries and faces many months of rehabilitation, police said.

"Sam is in good spirits and despite everything that has happened this weekend, he still has a smile on his face," police said in the Facebook post. 

