WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The once-very popular Sears at Whitehall Mall is being torn down. Locals have been stopping by the demolition site to see it and reminisce.

To many, the Sears at the Whitehall Mall store off of MacArthur Road is more than just a store: it's a place where memories were made.

"I came here and bought my first engagement ring to my wife," Jeff Guinther, who lives in Allentown, told 69 News.

But now, the 82,000 square-foot space will soon make way for something new. The Sears at Whitehall Mall is coming down. It closed in 2020, after filing for bankruptcy back in 2018.

Tim Frisch came from Coplay on Wednesday afternoon, to take pictures of the partially-torn down store.

"It's just sad, sad to see because a lot of people, my parents and grandparents and a lot of people I know used to come here for years," Frisch said.

"Guess times are changing and moving on to different things," Matthew Ahn, coming to watch the demolition from Northampton County, said.

It's one of many of its brick-and-mortars shuttered in recent years.

"Once upon a time, people said that this was the Golden Mile here and MacArthur Road," Frisch said. "And somehow it doesn't seem very golden anymore."

According to data company ScrapeHero, there are just 17 Sears stores left in the entire country, with one each in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

This Sears had been around since 1966. And people remembering the building, as it turns to rubble, say it once was the place to be.

"They used to have a lot of like fashion shows and stuff in the hall over there," Frisch said. "So it was like a hip place. In fact, in the 60s and 70s, kind of a hip place for a lot of people."

"I just remember coming here a lot with my parents, this was the place to go to, my dad would come here for a lot of equipment," Ahn said.

But they say all good things must come to an end. Jeff Guinther had bought his wife's engagement ring at the store.

"We are now divorced," Guinther said. "But it was wonderful at the time. But you know, it's sad to see this go."

Now all that remain are the memories, and of course, whatever will replace the store. A conceptual redevelopment plan says it will turn into a home improvement store, but the mall owner has not commented on that yet.

69 News reached out to Washington Prime Group, which owns the plaza, and has not yet heard back. But back in May we received the following statement:

“A redevelopment plan is underway to bring new retailers and experiences to our guests. Whitehall Mall remains committed to providing a dynamic mix of options for the community. We will share more details as we are able.”

A construction worker tells 69 News the demolition process could take about five to six weeks.