An avid golfer who suffered a medical emergency on a local course got a big surprise from the medical team who saved him.
Rick Henrick received passes to the 19th Hole festival area at the 42nd U.S. Senior Open Championship, LVHN said. The championship is coming up later this month at Saucon Valley Country Club.
It was last September when Henrick, of North Catasauqua, was doing what he loves, playing a round of golf at Brookside Country Club in Macungie, when he started to not feel well.
The head professional, David Fields, put Henrick's clubs into his cart to drive him back to the field house, but when he turned around, Henrick was slumped over. He was having a heart attack.
Fields called 911 and he and some others at the club started CPR and used an AED on Henrick. Henrick made it to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where doctors cleared a blockage and installed a pump to help his heart.
LVHN credits the AED at the club, a quick response from club employees, and the nearby ambulance team and medical care at LVH with saving Henrick’s life.
Henrick’s left anterior descending artery was totally blocked, which caused his cardiac arrest, LVHN said. This kind of heart attack is commonly referred to as a “widow-maker” because of the high mortality rate, especially in cardiac arrest that occurs outside the hospital.
The survival rate for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is less than 10%, so Henrick was lucky, LVHN said.
Henrick said it's probably a good thing he was golfing that day.
"If I would have been working that day, who knows where I would have been. I usually travel so I would have been driving, in a customer's office," he said. "If it was going to happen to me, it was meant to happen the way it happened."
LVHN says the active 66-year-old trucking company sales director from North Catasauqua is back at work, back on the course and back to living life.
On Wednesday, he played the 18th hole at Brookside alongside Dr. Shailendra Singh and David Fields. That's when they surprised him with gallery tickets to the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club.
“It’s an incredible honor and privilege to be a part of this team. I am extremely proud of all our first responders, doctors, nurses and staff for their continued dedication and hard work in caring for our community,” Singh said in a statement.