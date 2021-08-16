BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Golfers are hitting the links Monday, for a good cause.
More than 140 of them were out on the greens at Bethlehem Golf Club to take part in the Walla Gazoo Golf Tournament.
The tournament was first held 50 years ago.
Monday's competition is sponsored by more than 35 local businesses, and raises money to help people in the Lehigh Valley struggling to make ends meet.
Last year, only about 100 golfers made it out to the course because of limitations due to COVID restrictions.
That makes this year's tournament a record sell-out.