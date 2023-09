U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Golfers hit the links Monday in Lehigh County for a good cause.

About 300 of them took part in the fourth annual Wingman Open Pennsylvania tournament at the Saucon Valley Country Club in Upper Saucon Township.

The event is being held for the "Folds of Honor Eastern PA New Jersey Chapter."

The money raised will go towards creating educational scholarships for the spouses and children of fallen, or severely wounded, military members and first responders.