A miniature golf course in Lehigh County celebrated 25 years by giving away a lot of money and having golfers putt with some crazy items.

Putt U's "Craziest Mini Golf Tournament Ever" was this past weekend, and some of its winners were rather creative.

Joe Ottinger of Salisbury Township was one of the big winners.. He had the lowest score, and used an Irish curling stick complete with a kilt. His charity, Dream Come True, got $2,500.

Quakertown's Michael Sutherland won Most Outrageous Putting Gadget, as he used a stop sign on the golf course. $2,500 went to his charity of choice, the Pregnancy Resource Center in Quakertown.

Golfers were allowed to use anything they wanted, as long as it was not a putter. No golf clubs were allowed!

They played 18 holes on Saturday, and then gave away $10,000 to different charities in the Lehigh Valley.