ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Good Shepherd Rehabilitation is inviting the public to put on its creative thinking caps to name a piece of 3D printing technology.
A release from Good Shepherd says the tech will shape the future of rehabilitation in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.
Starting now Good Shepherd is accepting name submissions for the rehabilitation network’s new 3D printer, which will be used to benefit the lives of people with complex medical conditions and disabilities at Good Shepherd’s new rehabilitation hospital in Center Valley.
“We invite patients, families, Good Shepherd team members and individuals from not just the greater Lehigh Valley, but all over the country to show off their creativity with our naming contest,” says Amanda Clark, PT, DPT, NCS, director of Good Shepherd Creates. “3D printing in the rehabilitation space has tremendous life-changing potential for people with stroke, spinal cord injury, brain injury and other disabilities.”
The 3D printer naming contest is open to all and free to enter. There are no limits on the number of submissions.
The winning entry will receive a collection of 3D-printed smartphone accessories, which were produced on the very device that is the subject of the naming contest.
The deadline to submit 3D printer names is Dec. 12.
An internal team at Good Shepherd will consider submissions and announce the winner at a future date.
To submit names, fill out the naming contest form.