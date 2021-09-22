CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - After more than 100 years in Allentown, Good Shepherd's rehabilitation hospital is officially moving about five miles - give or take - to Center Valley.
The new four-story, 123,000-square-foot hospital will have 76 private beds.
"Good Shepherd has been around for 113 years and this is probably the most transformational event in its history. First of all, it allows us to have a state-of-the-art, freestanding rehabilitation hospital. We have a building that was built over 40 years ago," said President and CEO Michael Spigel.
"And then incorporate a really fascinating concept called the experience center, which will bring technologies that are right now rarely used across the country," he said.
Spigel says the move will make Good Shepherd a destination hospital.
It is situated on 45 acres across Center Valley Parkway from the Promenade Shops.
Ruth Aragon, an administrative assistant at the hospital, has also been a patient since 2011. She says the new technology will open doors for rehabilitation.
"Everything is changing. New stuff keeps coming out. Technology is just amazing," Aragon said.
Good Shepherd is keeping the building in Allentown. It says about 250 employees will move from the existing hospital and it will add about 75 more.
"Our plan is to create a reuse strategy. We haven't decided exactly what it would be," Spigel said.
The new hospital is expected to be completed in early 2023.