ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A program that keeps loved ones safe and sound is getting a financial boost thanks to a local rehab center.

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network in Allentown has donated $2,400 to fund Project Lifesaver.

Mayor Ray O'Connell and the city's police chief Glenn Granitz accepted the generous gift Wednesday.

The program uses technology for the search and rescue of at-risk adults and children with autism and other cognitive disorders.

Granitz says the extra money will help keep these people from harm.

