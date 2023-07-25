U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Good Shepherd Rehabilitation is leaving Allentown and opening a state-of-the-art hospital in Upper Saucon Township.

The four-floor, $70-million facility is built on a 45-acre tract of land across from the Promenade Shops in Saucon Valley. The purpose is to help people recover from strokes, spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, and other conditions.

Good Shepherd officials said the creativity that went into the design of the building was really based upon the nature surrounding the facility and, most importantly, making the patients feel at home.

"We started on this journey of looking at what can we create together that would ensure is continuing on the reputation that we have, really lifting our game in terms of offering them what we could, up this beautiful scenery and setting here in Center Valley,” said Cindy Buchman, Vice President of Strategic Planning and Operating Services at Good Shepherd.

The facility's grand opening was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony and personal tours. 69 News got our own personal tour of the 123,000-square-foot space. The team said they tried to include artwork that lifts what they deliver as "world-class care and rehab."

"We included such things of making sure that our lights are soft and dimming there on the sides of our hallways as not to be directly overhead of our patients during their stay,” said Buchman. "We've added all these special small touches by working with our patients, hearing about their stays and opportunities that we can improve on.”

The new facility has 76 private rooms, spacious therapy gyms, and modern technology. Unique hospital amenities also include automatic blinds in each of the patient rooms and a healing garden.

President and CEO Michael Spigel said plans for building the facility have been in the works for about five years.

“Our patients come from an acute care hospital, they would have been cared for there, and now they're transferred to Good Shepherd, where we provide the medical physician nursing care,” said Spigel.

“The rehabilitation services to help somebody begin to adapt to what in their life has changed.”

Good Shepherd will begin to move patients in on Sunday. The hospital's CEO said it'll be another year until they know how the Allentown property will be used.