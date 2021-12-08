BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network says it has moved two of its outpatient sites in the Bethlehem area.
The health network says the moves are intended to offer more treatment space and added comfort and convenience for patients seeking physical therapy and other rehabilitation services.
Good Shepherd Rehabilitation moved its former Eaton Avenue site to 41 E. Elizabeth Avenue in Bethlehem, one mile away. The site sits across the street from Moravian University’s athletic fields.
Good Shepherd Rehabilitation’s Bethlehem Township location has relocated from Highfield Drive to about a quarter of a mile away at 3859 Nazareth Pike. The new location is south of Rt. 191 and 22 in the Bethlehem Plaza shopping center near the former Kmart.
“These strategic site relocations allow Good Shepherd Rehabilitation to continue providing the same high quality and compassionate care that the surrounding communities have known and trusted for decades,” says Karen Long, BS, PTA, Good Shepherd’s vice president of operations for outpatient therapy. “We’ve added space, made parking easier and are more visible for patients to find us and receive the care they need to get back to living their lives with family, friends and fellow community members.”
Teams at both sites specialize in treating musculoskeletal problems, such as back and neck pain, sprains and strains, fractures, joint replacements, sports injuries and arthritis, as well as caring for people recovering from stroke, brain injury and other neurological conditions.