ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Good Shepherd Rehabilitation is hosting free adaptable golfing and fishing sessions throughout the summer, where pros and therapists team up to help people with disabilities enjoy both sports. Tuesday was the first golf event of the summer.

"We are running an adaptive golf program, which allows people that were past golfers, new golfers that had changes, different disabilities or changes in their life, to be able to get back into golf again," said Susan Bates, a certified recreational therapist at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital.

Matt Hunter is learning a lot.

"Which angle you should hit the ball at," said Hunter, who participated in Tuesday's adaptable golfing session.

"Matt has autism and PANS," said Lydia Hunter, Matt Hunter's mom.

He was at vision therapy at Good Shepherd Rehab, when he heard about the adaptable fishing and golfing sessions happening this summer.

"There you go," said Jeff Wambold, the general manager and director of instruction at Allentown Municipal Golf Course. "Good swing."

The events at Allentown Municipal Golf Course are a brainchild of three recreational therapists: Bates, Linda Bollinger and Katrina Pidstawski. They were originally funded by an innovation grant through Good Shepherd's research department and are now sponsored by Hanger Clinic.

"I'm shocked at how well he's doing," said Lydia Hunter. "Within 10 minutes, he was able to hit the ball 50 yards, and then even after 20 minutes, he could hit the ball 75 yards."

Golf pro Wambold shares tips and tricks.

"Pat today, she hasn't played golf for two years," said Wambold. "She's doing fantastic."

Therapists bring adaptive equipment, like a solo-rider golfcart.

"It would have their golf clubs on the front," said Bates.

The vehicle gives its driver the option to swing seated or standing.

"This allows them to have the support, with a seatbelt on," said Bates.

There's also the tee setter.

"If somebody couldn't bend down to set the tee, if they had balance," said Bates.

Plus, there are various types of gloves to help people grip.

"You can easily just wrap it," said Bates about one of the gloves.

"It's important because in the community, there's very little adaptive, typical sports," said Lydia Hunter. "I've been looking for a golf program for a really long time, or even a golf pro that knows adaptive golf, because they just made some minor adjustments here. Some minor adjustments could make them successful, and if they're successful, they're more likely to take it up."

"I would like to thank the folks at Good Shepherd that helped me," said Matt Hunter.

The remaining adaptive golf sessions at the Allentown Municipal Golf Course are from 1 to 2:30 p.m. June 20, July 18, August 15 and September 19.

The remaining adaptive fishing sessions are from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lehigh Valley Road Runners Club House June 6, July 11 and August 1.

"There's so many different ways and adaptive equipment out there for people to get back into any type of thing that they want to do," said Bates. "It's just getting people up and moving, but getting back into life and getting them doing the things that they like to do. It's also good for health and wellness."

Participants need to register, and can do so by calling 610-776-3540 or emailing sbates@gsrh.org.