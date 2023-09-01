BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new spot for classic and signature cocktails, creative small plates and catching up with friends is under development in downtown Bethlehem.

EMBR Cocktail Lounge, offering creative cocktails and made-from-scratch food, is expected to open in about a year at 24 W. Broad St., co-owner Drew Moyer said.

The lounge will occupy a roughly 4,000-square-foot, lower-level space, next to the under-construction Boyd Project, a six-story mixed-use development featuring 205 apartments and ground-floor commercial tenants.

Moyer and his partners are in the early stages of developing EMBR, which also will feature a 1,600-square-foot outdoor roof deck, but they are hopeful to open the business’ doors to the public next summer, just in time for Musikfest.

“Opening by next summer would be the ideal scenario for us,” Moyer said. “But we understand that this is a substantial project and requires a full renovation. There’s quite a bit that needs to be done to the space to make it happen.”

The basement space, which previously housed offices, has been gutted, and the partners are in the midst of finalizing EMBR’s architectural plans before moving on to the design phase.

A large bar, with seating for around 20 guests, will be situated along one wall, and newly constructed bathrooms and kitchen and storage areas are also planned.

Additionally, a new elevator – connecting the lower-level lounge with the roof deck – will be installed.

There will be indoor seating for around 90 guests, and an additional 40-45 seats will be situated on the roof deck. A separate bar and set of restrooms are planned for the deck.

“The roof deck would most likely be seasonal,” Moyer said. “I imagine we’ll close it during the colder months, throughout the winter, and keep it open from early spring through late fall.”

Moyer as well as another partner, Mark Schumacher, grew up in Emmaus and spent much of their teen, college and post-college years frequenting downtown Bethlehem's shops and restaurants.

Today, they are even bigger fans of the area’s retail and dining scene and hope to bring more vitality to it with EMBR.

“There are so many great restaurants with great tasting food downtown,” Schumacher said. “We don’t want to compete with them, but rather complement them. We want to create a fun place where customers can go after dinner and chefs and restaurant staff can go after they get off work.”

“We’ve done some market research and determined that this type of concept makes sense in the area,” Moyer added. “I grew up coming to Bethlehem and have great memories of Musikfest. Later, when I was in college, my friends and I would go to all the restaurants down here. So, we truly just enjoy the area and think it is a great market – one of the best in the Lehigh Valley, and we want to help it grow and become even more robust.”

The partners are still finalizing the food menu, but their goal is to offer high-quality dishes – primarily small plates and possibly a few entrees – that match the “premium bar experience,” Schumacher said.

They plan to hire a mixologist to help them craft the drink menu, which will feature a mix of classic and signature cocktails.

A wide array of spirits, including national varieties and selections from local distilleries, will be featured along with an assortment of domestic and international beers and wines.

The partners are also immersing themselves in the cocktail world by learning from experienced professionals.

“We realized that if we want to do this concept, we need to become very familiar with mixology ourselves,” Moyer said. “So, we’ve taken some time to go to New York City to take courses just to understand the industry as best as we possibly can.”

Before taking on the EMBR project, Moyer was most recently a private client banker. He also has local restaurant experience, including being a delivery driver for Armetta’s in Emmaus during his college years.

Schumacher has a sales management background, having served as a sales manager and finance manager at a local car dealership.

The partners haven’t yet started the hiring process for EMBR, but they anticipate posting available positions online in the coming months.

“We don’t just want this to be a great place to enjoy drinks and food,” Schumacher said. “We also want this to be a great place to work. We want to create a welcoming atmosphere for customers and staff alike. Our goal is to create good times for everyone.”

EMBR's hours have not yet been finalized, but the partners have tentative plans to operate the lounge Wednesday through Sunday, keeping the bars open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

In addition to helping run EMBR, Moyer also is a co-owner of the property, which features adjacent restaurant space that is available for lease at 22 W. Broad St. The neighboring space most recently housed Steel City Bistro.