UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- A decades-long tradition in Lehigh County is being put on hold because of concerns over COVID-19.
The Good Will Fire Company in Trexlertown is ready to respond to emergency calls at a moment's notice, but every February, the weekend leading up to Ash Wednesday, the fire hall is transformed into a fastnacht factory.
"We sell about 3,000 dozen," said Linda Gorr, secretary of the fire company.
For those keeping count, that's roughly 36,000 fastnachts, potato-based donuts that have deep roots in and around the area.
The annual fastnacht sale raises between $10,000-$15,000 every year. It's the fire company's biggest fundraiser of the year.
"To help support us, to help support the fire personnel, and put that back into the fire company to keep the place running," Gorr said.
The fire company had to make the tough call to not go through with the fundraiser this year.
"Really looking at the safety of the people and the safety of the people that are by buying them," Gorr said.
Not only is the non-profit fire company losing its biggest fundraiser of the year, but they also haven't been able to hold monthly breakfast fundraisers.
In total, they're losing roughly $50,000.
When the fire company posted on social media that they wouldn't be doing the fastnacht sale this year, there was an outpouring of support from area businesses and the community.
"Some people on our Facebook post said, 'Well lets just send them the money anyways that we would have spent,'" Gorr said.
Members of the Good Will Fire Company say they were hoping state lawmakers would pass legislation that would allow non-profits to operate small games of chance, like raffles, online to help raise money during the pandemic. But, legislation hasn't been passed yet.
In the meantime, Good Will Fire Company has been relying on its savings and a state grant it was eligible for, but it continues to face financial difficulties.
"Any donation is greatly appreciated," Gorr said.