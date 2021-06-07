ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Goodwill Keystone Area is looking for dedicated workers to join their team in Allentown.
Goodwill will host an onsite hiring event on Thursday to fill positions at the Tilghman Square Shopping Center store located at 4634 Broadway in Allentown.
The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Goodwill will be interviewing for sales associates, clothing hang up associate, donated houseware sorter and donated clothing sorter.
Individuals must apply for a position prior to the event by going to yourgoodwill.org/employment or by texting GKAJOBS to 474747. Applicants must bring a resume to the event.