A candidate in a tight race for a Lehigh County judge seat is taking his fight to court.
David Ritter is reportedly challenging the election board's decision to count 260 mail-in ballots that didn't have dates on the outer envelopes.
As it stands now, the Republican is one of the top three vote-getters in the race. He's holding a lead over Democrat Zachary Cohen.
An attorney for Cohen says the votes should be counted because they were from registered voters who signed their ballots and submitted them on time.
We also reached out to Ritter's team, but have not heard back.