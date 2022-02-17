COPLAY, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley congressional candidate is gearing up for Pennsylvania's May primary election.

Kevin Dellicker, who's running as a Republican for the 7th district, announced Thursday he's challenging rival Republican candidate Lisa Scheller to a series of debates for the race.

He said he'd like to have them in several counties, including Lehigh and Northampton.

He's planning for the first one to be in Coplay on March 2.

Dellicker said if Scheller won't accept, he'll invite Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild. If she doesn't show up either, he said he'll open it up to a town hall for voters.

Scheller's office said it will be happy to discuss the debates once congressional districts are drawn, and candidate petitions are filed.

