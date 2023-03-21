BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Gov. Josh Shapiro made local history as the first Governor to speak at the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation's annual meeting. He was among more than 750 people at the event at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks Tuesday afternoon.

One of the things Shapiro says he admires about the Lehigh Valley is all levels of government work together to get things done. That's something he wants this area to continue to do, and he wants all of Pennsylvania to follow its lead.

"The Lehigh Valley of course has long been a driver of economic progress," said Shapiro. "This community is rich in both innovation and opportunity creation."

Shapiro says other parts of the Keystone State should mirror this area's strategies for economic growth.

"The transportation, logistics, and warehousing that's here in the Lehigh Valley...the sky is the limit for what we can create," said Shapiro.

At the LVEDC's annual meeting, the Governor discussed how his administration will put new measures in place that are aimed to help the area continue to grow.

"When you apply for your DEP permit, you'll know if it takes 60 days, 90 days," said Shapiro. "Government moving at the speed of business, recognizing we need to get you answers so that we can make progress."

Also at the meeting were several state officials and lawmakers, county and municipal leaders, and Congresswoman Susan Wild.

"Our manufacturing has reclaimed the top spot out of our sectors for the first time in 15 years, producing 18% of our economic output," said Wild.

The big takeaway from LVEDC's CEO and President Don Cunningham: this region is thriving and it's not slowing down.

New data show an expanding population and workforce, which supports booming businesses, with manufacturing leading the way.

"Our strength is a balanced economy and we've been ringing up the wins," said Cunningham.

Former state lawmaker and acting secretary of the Department of Revenue Pat Browne got the corporation's leadership award.

"I am extremely proud of the work that's going on here in the Lehigh Valley, extremely excited about the next chapter, that we all get the chance to write together," said Shapiro.

The meeting wrapped up with a state of the cities conversation with the mayors of Easton, Bethlehem and Allentown. Among the region's areas of improvement they're focused on are social issues, resources for children, and housing.