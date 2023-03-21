BETHLEHEM, Pa. - When it comes to dealing with business, the Pennsylvania government needs an attitude adjustment. So says Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who addressed a sold-out audience at the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp.'s 2023 annual meeting on Tuesday afternoon at ArtsQuest in SteelStacks.

"The government has to move at the speed of business," the governor said during his remarks. "Not at the speed of government."

Part of moving at the speed of business, Shapiro said, is to have a government focused on fostering future growth. On Jan. 24 he signed Executive Order 2023-05 creating the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity to do just that, he said.

The department will "facilitate the implementation of transformational economic development projects and capital investment in the commonwealth by coordinating and expediting interagency cooperation."

Another issue the governor said he addressed was "cutting through the red tape" for which governments have a dubious reputation, often at the expense of economic development.

"These processes take too damn long," the governor said.

On Jan. 31 Shapiro signed Executive Order 2023-07 to increase efficiency in processing and approving approval of commonwealth-issued permits, licenses and certifications, removing barriers for Pennsylvanians seeking to do business in the commonwealth.

Shapiro said that everyone who applies for a permit or license with Pennsylvania will have a "firm deadline" as to when they will receive a response. If the commonwealth fails to hit that deadline, the applicant will receive a full application fee refund.

Efficiency, and speaking with a "unified voice" spurred many of the Lehigh Valley's economic success stories, Shapiro said. He called Allentown "a city on the rise," and Bethlehem "a great city with a vibrant Main Street."

During 2022, the Lehigh Valley ranked second among regions with populations of 200,000 to 1 million people in new development with 46 projects.

"I am extremely proud of the work that is going on in the Lehigh Valley, and I am extremely excited about the next chapter that we all get to write together," the governor said.

The Lehigh Valley, he said, "will be central" to his laser-like focus on creating additional economic growth in Pennsylvania.

"I am competitive as hell," Shapiro said. "I will take the fight to any other state."

In addition to Shapiro's keynote address, the meeting featured a speech from Congresswoman Susan Wild, D-7th, and a panel discussion between LVEDC President Don Cunningham and mayors Salvatore Panto of Easton, J. William Reynolds of Bethlehem, and Matthew Tuerk of Allentown.

Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Revnue Patrick Browne, a former state senator, was honored with the organization's Leadership Award for Commitment to the Lehigh Valley.

Cunningham also delivered an economic update.