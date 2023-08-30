ALLENTOWN, Pa. - To meet demand for skilled labor, the state is launching what it's calling the biggest investment in workforce training in the Commonwealth's history - The Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program.

"Under this program we're investing $400 million in federal infrastructure funding and workforce development," said Gov. Josh Shapiro at the Carpenter's Training Facility in Allentown on Wednesday.

He says it is the first in the nation to use this money for workforce development.

Under the program, contractors and unions working on projects funded through Infrastructure or the Inflation Reduction Act can receive up to $40,000 for each new worker they train and keep for at least six months.

"We are using those dollars to train 10,000 new workers here in Pennsylvania," Shapiro said.

"40% of the people in the construction trades are going to retire by the end of the decade, so we won't be able to build the infrastructure of tomorrow if the workers aren't there to complete those projects," said state Rep. Josh Siegel.

Paul Anthony with IBEW 375 says the funds will allow them to work closer with students on trade career pathways.

"With the EV rollout, going green, we talked about Mack Truck was here with the electric garbage truck, that's just a lot of work for us," Anthony said. "The AI explosion, electrical data centers, that's a lot of work for the electrical trades and all the trades."

There's also an additional $24 million in the budget for vo-tech programs and $6 million for apprenticeships.

"We'll be able to build that pre-apprenticeship program up," Anthony said.

"According to the U.S. Department of Labor, someone who completes an apprenticeship program on average earns $80,000 a year that first year," said Labor and Industry Secretary Nancy A. Walker. "Over the course of their work life, they earn $300,000 more than their peers."

Businesses can find grant application information on the state's website.