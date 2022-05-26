Gov. Tom Wolf visits new vertical farm in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new vertical farm just opened in Bethlehem.

On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf visited Bowery Farming, located in the 1000 block of Feather Way.

The state invested about $460,000 into the project. Wolf says it has created 70 full-time jobs that will last over the next three years.

The head of the company says the sustainable farm is pesticide-free, powered by renewable energy, and uses only a fraction of water compared to many other farms across the country.

He said the produce grown there will help feed millions of people within a 200-mile radius.

