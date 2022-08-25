LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- Governor Tom Wolf announced today that iDeal Semiconductor is expanding.

They're a fabless semiconductor company that will now have new jobs available for people right here in the Lehigh Valley.

Over 1.4 million dollars of the deal comes from Pennsylvania's Department of Community and Economic Development.

This comes just as President Biden signed an executive order to kick-start the 280 billion dollar CHIPS and Science Act, a law meant to boost American semiconductor development.

"That funding helps us grow as a company," said David Jauregui, CTO, co-founder of iDeal Semiconductor, "and build new jobs that are needed for the future of this kind of work."

This expansion will create over 60 jobs for Lehigh Valley residents.

They will range from engineering, to marketing, to business development.