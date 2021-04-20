Allentown Skyline - Winter 2019
Some homeless shelters in the Lehigh Valley are getting a big cash infusion to help keep their mission going during the pandemic.

Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday $13 million of funding for 17 programs across the state.

Allentown is receiving $100,000. The money will be distributed to six organizations, including the Allentown Rescue Mission and YMCA Warming Station.

Lehigh County is getting more than $350,000, with money going toward the Lehigh Conference of Churches, New Bethany Inc., Valley Youth House, and ProJeCt of Easton.

The funding is provided through the CARES Act.

