ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf has big hopes to provide schools with millions in new funding in his last year in office.
He hoped to drum up support for his proposed budget Monday in a visit to Allentown, explaining the benefits to the school leaders who would be directly affected.
"For the Allentown School District, that would mean an additional each year, every year moving forward, at least a $66 million increase," said Gov. Wolf.
$66 million that Superintendent John Stanford said could go toward things like mental health services for students and hiring new teachers.
"These dollars can also help us with after-school programming, and what I like to call extended learning opportunities for our students, which can be either before school, after school, or even on the weekends," said Stanford.
But the budget is far from approved, and some legislators have expressed concern. That includes State Sen. Pat Browne, the head of the Appropriations Committee, who spoke with 69 News after the governor unveiled his plan last month.
"We all want to support our schools, it's just a question of how much. We just don't want to outstrip our revenues so in the out year, several years from now, we have to raise taxes on the same people," said Sen. Browne.
We also heard a response from State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, who represents part of Lehigh County.
"Governor Wolf has proposed a budget that would be a 17% increase in spending in one year, and in the out years, that would result in either deficits, or you would have to have tax increases to make up for that budget shortfall," said Rep. Mackenzie.
Wolf said he recognizes he'll be facing concerns like that moving forward, and it could mean his budget may not pass in full.
"I'm not sure we'll get everything I'm asking for here, but I think we'll get a lot, and again, if you take what we've already done in a Republican-dominated House and Senate, it's a record," said Gov. Wolf.
A record he hopes to expand, with more funding for students recovering from a pandemic.