EASTON, Pa. - Transforming vacant, blighted properties into productive spaces has been an ongoing priority in Easton. Friday, the governor visited the city to highlight these efforts.
Amazed and impressed are the words Gov. Tom Wolf used to describe how he feels about Easton's evolution.
"I love what you're doing in Easton," said Wolf. "It's the kind of thing we need to do in every third-class city and every city across Pennsylvania."
Friday, he joined local and county officials in touring The Mill at Easton. The former industrial site in the South Side will include 55 affordable housing units, plus a community center and space for retail and health care.
"With rising construction costs, unavailable supply chains, the state, through Governor Wolf's administration, stepped in, in allocating $50 million in construction costs from relief program funds," said Lara Schwager, the senior vice president of development at PIRHL, the developer of the project.
Several millions more from the state via various grants and $25,000 from Northampton County also went toward the project.
Market-rate units in the Easton Yards complex will soon open across the street.
Officials on all levels agree both projects are important because they unite families of different incomes.
"As a person who grew up in public housing until I was ten years old, I can tell you that the stigma that's on a person who grows up in public housing isn't going to be here, because they're going to have a brand-new beautiful building," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.
"For folks who are working, folks who are struggling to get by but folks who need to live in dignity, places like this, projects like this, we need to see more of," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.
"You need all people to come together...people who work in the factories as well as people who manage those factories," said Wolf.
Other projects in the works that were also given state funding include the Fourth Street Parking Garage and mixed-use developments The Commodore and The Confluence.
"Once these projects are completed, they're going to make the city an even better place to live, to work, to shop and simply to enjoy," said Wolf.
People will be able to call The Mill at Easton home in about three months.
"Our crime rate now is the lowest in decades," said Panto. "People are moving back to our city and we are experiencing more than $800 million in public and private investment, such as this project here, and we've had no increase in taxes."