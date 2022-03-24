BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf stopped in the Lehigh Valley to call on lawmakers to give a financial boost to older residents and those with disabilities.
Wolf spoke Thursday morning in Bethlehem and said he wants to supercharge the state's property tax rent rebate program. Wolf is proposing using 204 million dollars of the money Pennsylvania received in American Rescue Plan funding to do so.
A one-time bonus rebate would then be given to those currently participating in the program. That would double existing rebates and give them an average extra rebate of $475.00.