HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf wants Pennsylvania to lead the effort away from the gas tax.
He appointed the Transportation Revenue Options Commission just two weeks ago to figure out a plan. It had its first meeting Thursday.
Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley was appointed to the commission, along with State Sen. Pat Browne.
The gas tax currently accounts for 74% of PennDOT's budget.
"And it's really becoming less and less of a sustainable funding option, yet the needs of our transportation system continue to increase," Bradley said.
Between better mileage and electric vehicles Pennsylvanians are using less gas, meaning less revenue.
The current funding gap for PennDOT is about $10 billion. That is expected to grow to $15 billion by 2030.
"We really are at a point where we're getting close to a crisis," Bradley said.
The commission, created through an executive order, is charged with looking at all the ways the state can make up that revenue.
State Rep. Peter Schweyer, who is on the House Appropriations Committee, says some options could be tolling, or a yearly tax on vehicle miles traveled, which you pay in your registration fee.
"Users of this infrastructure are the ones that are going to be paying for it, but it's extremely complex, there's a lot of nuance," Schweyer said.
It will like likely take multiple proposals to right-size the transportation budget.