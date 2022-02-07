ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As Gov. Tom Wolf's final term as governor nears its end, two local professors in political science believe his budget address will have one key focus.
"He's thinking about legacy," said Chris Borick, Professor of Political Science at Muhlenberg College.
"I think we can look for the governor to promote his legacy including having the first government surplus since 1987," said John Kincaid, Professor of Government and Public Service at Lafayette College.
This address will be different, not just because it's his last, but because the state is sitting on a surplus of revenue thanks to relief from the federal government and higher than expected sales revenue.
So with that in mind, both Borick and Kincaid agree there's something you likely won't hear in this address that you have heard in the past - a proposed increase in taxes. The question now is, how does he want to spend that surplus?
"He'll once again look to imprint on finances for public schools in the state, I imagine that's going to be one of his last priorities," Borick said.
Kincaid believes schools will also be at the top, but public health as well.
"In light of the pandemic, the problem we're having is retaining health care workers, he will likely ask for increased spending on health care," Kincaid said.
But, just because he asks, doesn't mean he'll get it. Democrats and Republicans are already at odds on how to spend the additional funding, as Republicans would like to save a lot of it for down the road.
"Much of the budget will be resisted by the legislature," Kincaid said.
And while much of the budget address will be about fiscal spending, both professors believe Wolf will talk about topics near and dear to him - possibly gun violence, the minimum wage, and mail-in voting.