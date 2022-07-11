HARRISBURG, Pa. – State Sen. Lisa Boscola’s legislative proposal that would require drivers to remove ice or snow from their vehicles within 24 hours following heavy snow or ice storms was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf Monday, according to a news release from Boscola's office.
Named “Christine’s Law,” Boscola said her proposal would help prevent deaths like that of Christine Lambert of Palmer Township on Christmas Day 2005. She died when a large piece of ice dislodged from a passing box truck and crashed through her windshield.
Before the bill was signed into law, state law would only penalize a driver when serious bodily harm occurs from a snow or ice projectile. The new law will give police officers discretion to pull over a vehicle where the buildup of ice or snow poses a potential hazard.
Christine’s Law will go into effect in 60 days, meaning snow and ice removal would be required for the upcoming winter.
Christine's husband Frank and son Matthew spoke with 69 News last week after the state Senate passed the bill.
"She's one of those people, mom would always give her shirt off her back if she had to for you. There wasn't anything she wouldn't do for anybody," said Frank and Matthew Lambert.
"Hopefully people understand that what we're doing, this is to try to save people's lives," Frank Lambert said.
“I have been fighting on behalf of the Lamberts to get Christine’s Law on the books ever since that tragic accident over a decade and a half ago,” Boscola said. “It’s been a long road to get this bill become law, but it was a fight I had to win for Christine’s husband Frank and son Matthew.”
“Act 90 is first and foremost about public safety,” Boscola said. “The goal of Christine’s Law is to increase public awareness and make people more vigilant about clearing snow and ice from their vehicles so that the tragedy that befallen to the Lamberts don’t happen to other families.”