ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf toured the Community Services for Children's Learning Hub in Allentown, noting how instrumental early education is for a better commonwealth.
"We know children who are at high quality pre-K programs perform better in school, they're more likely to graduate, they're more likely to go on to post-secondary education," Wolf said.
During his visit the governor touted a $30-million increase in state funding for pre-K programs and the importance of more than $500 million in federal funding to help child care providers during the pandemic. He says it will pay dividends in education and help stabilize the economy.
"We have parents who can't go to work. When we have parents who can't go to work, those are jobs that don't get filled. Those are products and services that don't get provided," Wolf said.
Wolf also addressed a shortage of school bus drivers Thursday.
Even before the pandemic, there was a statewide shortage of school bus drivers and substitute teachers. Now, the state is doubling down in its efforts to address the issue. PennDOT is reaching out to approximately 375,000 drivers with Commercial Drivers Licenses in an effort to recruit more bus drivers.
"I think it's in part, it's part of the staffing shortages the economy in general is facing," Wolf said.
"We need to make sure that people want to build careers and that we're paying adequately. We need to make sure that kids are in the classroom and that means we need to make sure there is someone there to teach them."