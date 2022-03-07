ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf paid a visit to William Allen High School in Allentown Monday morning to expand upon his vision to further invest in schools across Pennsylvania.
The Governor expanded on remarks made at this year's budget address in regards to education. In January Governor Wolf shared advancements made over the last seven years, investing nearly $2 billion into classrooms.
The proposed budget is coming off a record 416-million dollar increase from last year. Wolf is reiterating his excitement to keep up that momentum.
Due to Pennsylvania's surplus in his last year in office and a proposed generational investment in K-12 education, he's hoping to support the Allentown School District.
Wolf acknowledged on Monday that Allentown has one of the poorest districts in the state.
He says more than 60 million dollars of the proposed 2023 state budget could be allocated to the district, 19 million of which would come from Level Up, a coalition to help increase state funding for the 100 most underfunded school districts in Pennsylvania.
"It's not only a historic increase, but it's one that would give the school district the opportunity to actually do what it's supposed to do provide all the education it needs to provide to its students and possibly because this is recurring income for them. It's going to happen every year and the state is stepping up in a recurring way," said Governor Wolf.
"My plan for 2023 builds on our success in the past and funding education, and capitalizes I think on the fiscal strength that really wasn't there in the past," he continued.
The next fiscal year begins July 1st. Any money approved would need to happen before then.
Representative Mike Schlossberg, who joined Governor Wolf along with Representative Pete Schweyer and Mayor Matt Tuerk, says he's cautiously optimistic that it'll pass.