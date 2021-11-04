ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is traveling across the state to push his plan for raising the minimum wage and other workplace initiatives, and he made a stop in Allentown Thursday.
He toured the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Center at the electrical workers' union on South Seventh Street.
Wolf addressed the worker shortage caused by the COVID pandemic, and said the time is "now" to try and make jobs better.
He talked about the executive order he issued last month aimed at protecting workers.
Part of that requires businesses to offer paid sick leave.
"You don't want anybody to have to choose between going to work so you can pay the bills, even if you're sick. If you're sick, you want to stay home and recover. You don't want to go to work and infect your fellow workers," Wolf said.
Wolf's executive order also raises the minimum wage to $13.50 an hour for any businesses that receive state funds or tax breaks.
That amount would jump to $15 an hour in 2024.