BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Governor Wolf took a trip to our area Monday to highlight Pennsylvania's start-up companies.
The governor visited Factory LLC in Bethlehem to tour the facility and meet with executives from companies such as Stuffed Puffs®, which received a $1 million funding proposal from the commonwealth in 2019 to expand its manufacturing operations and create jobs, Mikey’s®, Pipcorn®, Honey Stinger®, and ROAR® Organic.
Factory is a company that invests in food, beverage and pet-based start-ups. It provides them with office space, staff and resources needed to get budding businesses off the ground.
“When we decided to build Factory, we looked at a lot of cities across the country, searching for the perfect location. We found it in Bethlehem,” said Richard Thompson, Factory LLC, Founder & Managing Partner. “This is a great environment with everything we were looking for: a thriving business community, lots of experienced professionals, top-tier universities who provide us with talented interns, and state and local leaders who were excited to support us. We’re looking forward to continuing to grow our roots here in the Lehigh Valley and to bringing more innovative start-ups and jobs to PA.”
One of Factory’s partner brands, Stuffed Puffs, is a Governor’s Action Team partner company that purchased and renovated the former Guardian Life property owned by JG Petrucci to manufacture chocolate-stuffed marshmallows, according to a news release from the governor's office. Stuffed Puffs began manufacturing operations in March 2021 and has already invested more than $50 million into the project, the governor's office said.
Mikey’s brand was the first investment Factory made in 2018, according to the governor's office. The business relocated from Phoenix, Arizona, and has been in Bethlehem ever since, making free-form frozen hand-held pockets, superfood tortillas and baked goods.
The Pipcorn team also relocated to the Bethlehem area from Brooklyn, New York.
“After taking an investment from Factory, we relocated from Brooklyn, NY to the Lehigh Valley. Since moving, we’ve been able to leverage the vibrant local community to participate in taste tests and consumer insights projects, helping us craft new flavors and launch innovation,” said Jeff Martin, Co-founder, Pipcorn. “Working with Factory’s product development team, we’ve been able to reinvent one of our all-time favorite childhood snacks, cheesy snacking crackers, to round out our heirloom corn-based family of products.”
ROAR Organic came to Factory from Long Island, New York, in 2020. Six months later, ROAR introduced its electrolyte-infused beverage in a new bottle.
Factory’s invested in Honey Stinger in 2018.
“We have recently added resources in the Lehigh Valley in distribution and logistics to support our growing brand. We also work closely with our Factory teammates in many areas such as new product development and packaging innovation,” said Mike Keown, CEO, Honey Stinger.
“Honey Stinger is also proud to support athletic initiatives at colleges like Penn State and Lehigh University and work with pro teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles and 76ers.”