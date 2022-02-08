HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Governor Tom Wolf's proposed budget includes funds for a Pennsylvania technology company.
Ben Franklin Technologies said the draft of Wolf's 2022-2023 spending plan includes at least $22 million for the company.
The company serves all 67 counties in Pennsylvania, with four main offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Bethlehem and State College. It also has satellite locations across the state.
The company said the funding, which amounts to a $2 million increase for each of the four regionally based Ben Franklin centers, is part of $32.5 million planned for the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority.
The $32.5 million funds the statewide economic development initiative and provides competitive grants to support other high-tech ventures, the company said Tuesday.
“The last few years have proven the value of investing in innovation. Even amid the worst health-care crisis in generations, Ben Franklin continued its impressive history of delivering results,” said Ryan E. Glenn, Ben Franklin’s Director of Statewide Initiatives. “This budget builds on the transformative work we have done to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem that attracts and retains the brightest and most talented and promising individuals whose ideas power our economy.”
Under the governor’s proposed budget, each Ben Franklin would receive $5.5 million, totaling $22 million for the statewide initiative that supports early-stage technology firms and high-tech entrepreneurs.
The $32.5 million proposed for BFTDA is $18 million over the current fiscal year.
“As Pennsylvania’s economy continues to rebound, sustained investment in innovation is key, especially for how competitive this field is nationally,” Glenn said. “These budget resources will help us back homegrown ventures and build on our work to target specifically and support underserved communities to foster entrepreneurship.”
The funding also is essential to support startups and innovative manufacturers that did not qualify for federal relief.
“Ben Franklin is united in its mission to power economic growth and improve the human condition through innovation,” Glenn said. “We look forward to working with the governor and legislators to ensure these investments create new and transformative opportunities in communities across the commonwealth.”
For more information, visit www.benfranklin4pa.com.