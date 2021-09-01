A new report out from the Social Security and Medicare trustees says by 2034, the program will only be able to pay 78 percent in promised benefits to retirees and beneficiaries with disabilities.
Moved up a year from previous estimations thanks to COVID-19, with big drops in employment and declines in revenue from payroll taxes.
Bill Bloss with RLB Accountants in Allentown thinks the payroll cap, which is around $150,000, will change.
"For folks making over $400,000 a year, that tax will kick in again and they'll have to pay that tax at 6.2% on anything over $400,000," Bloss said.
Former CACLV executive director Alan Jennings says a cut in benefits would be detrimental for elderly people.
He thinks the program should be means tested - basing benefits off what you need.
"They are based on how much put in. So those that put the most in, are getting the most out. Which means a lot of wealthy people are getting pretty nice Social Security benefits," Jennings said.
Congressional action will be needed to fix the issue. In the meantime, take a good look into a 401K, IRA, or Roth IRA.
"So you have to consider what your investments are and considering increasing the amount you're contributing," Bloss said.
Medicare Part A will be depleted by 2026 and will only be able to pay 91%.