UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Wolf Administration announced the installation of a roundabout on Route 222 in Upper Macungie Township.
The Governor highlighted the project during a press event on Tuesday, saying the roundabout is just one of multiple projects impacting regional roads and bridges.
The roundabout will be installed at the intersection of Rt. 222, Route 863 and Schantz Road in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County and is expected to cost $14.2 million.
The project is part of a federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the governor said.
“Pennsylvania is greatly benefitting from the passing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure law,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “We are fortunate to have this funding which is being used to address additional infrastructure needs.”
The event was held near the Interstate 78 interchange with Route 61 which is currently being reconstructed under a $125.6 million contract.
“Thanks to the infrastructure law we are beginning to rebuild our roads, bridges and more vital infrastructure across Pennsylvania, and we are jumpstarting projects that have been put on hold. The Interstate 78 exchange project and others throughout Berks County and the region will make it easier and safer for Pennsylvanians to travel and commute. These construction projects will also create good-paying jobs. We are making progress to rebuild our infrastructure and I will continue to work in Congress to bring infrastructure investments to the Commonwealth,” Senator Bob Casey said.
The total value of projects under construction this year in PennDOT District 5 covering Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties is approximately $500 million.
