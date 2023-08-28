The governor is offering his condolences as people across the Lehigh Valley mourn the sudden passing of a well-known firefighter and first responder.

John Kalynych died suddenly Sunday morning, officials said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a tweet Monday that Kalynych died in the line of duty while serving.

Shapiro ordered flags in Northampton County to fly at half-staff in his honor, as Kalynych was a safety officer with Lower Saucon Fire Rescue.

He previously served as deputy chief of the Catasauqua Fire Department, and was a life member of Hanover and Bethlehem Township volunteer fire companies where he served in multiple roles, Lower Saucon Fire Rescue said.

Kalynych was well-known in Lehigh County circles as well, where he served as director of Lehigh County Emergency Management, overseeing the department and county 911 center.

Before that, he worked with Lehigh County Special Operations for years, including leading the hazmat and technical rescue sections of the department.

Most recently, Kalynych had joined the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

A procession of emergency vehicles was held Sunday in his honor, as many took to social media to mourn, honor and remember Kalynych.

Authorities have not commented on his cause of death. He was 50 years old.