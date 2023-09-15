BANGOR, Pa. – Fire crews spent hours fighting a big fire in Bangor, Northampton County, Friday afternoon. Several families are displaced after an apartment building went up in flames around 12:45 p.m.

Gusts of smoke filled the street on Broadway, as multiple fire companies tackled the blaze.

"It just happened so quickly," said Nathania Eversley, who was inside the building when the fire started.

Eversley is visiting all the way from Barbados.

"Three days away from going home, and I was just downstairs just relaxing, and I just heard this loud explosion," Eversley said. "I didn't know what it was, and then I heard the alarm."

Before she knew it, neighbors were darting out and saying there was a fire.

"Just ran inside and told my cousin, 'Lets go,'" Eversley said. "We had just my phone and my purse."

The Bangor Police Department says everyone got out OK, and there were no injuries. Officers say the building has about five apartments, and the neighboring community center called "The Hub" was in flames, too.

"There's stores underneath and then there's apartments on top," said Brittany Henry, who lives next door to the building that caught fire.

It's unclear which businesses are impacted.

"I was right next door at the coffee shop when the fire started, and then we came," said Francine Martinho of Mount Bethel. "We heard the fire alarms, and we came out."

Martinho says her phone turned off from the heat.

"It was intensive," she said. "The fire was very strong."

Neighbors stood by in awe of the destruction.

"I just dropped everything and left work and came home, grabbed the cats, the kids and we're out," said Henry. "My building is OK. We're the next row over. They were spraying it, though, to make sure the roof doesn't catch on fire."

The Hub is a sentimental place for many in the borough. People say it was a popular movie theater decade ago, before becoming a community center.

"It's too close to home, literally," Henry said. "It's devastating."

"It's very sad...but I told them we are here to help," said Martinho. "The community is very strong."

"I know we lost everything," Eversley said. "My cousin has been here eight year. I came here the first time she moved in. I've been coming every couple of years."

"We spend our vacations here, and this is, I guess, our last vacation," she said. "I don't know where we're going to stay tonight...but we have our lives, and that's the most important thing."