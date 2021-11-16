BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Grace Church Bethlehem has hired Serfass Construction for its $22 million house of worship in Bethlehem Township.
Serfass, based in Allentown, said in a statement that it will build the 35,000-square-foot building at 4301 Hecktown Road. Work at the site will begin Monday with completion projected for the first quarter of 2023.
"Serfass Construction Company has built dozens of churches throughout the Lehigh Valley, and we are proud to add Grace Church of Bethlehem to our portfolio," Matthias Fenstermacher, vice president of Serfass, said in the statement.
Mann-Hughes Architects of Doylestown leads the design group.
The church will have a 650-seat sanctuary for traditional and online worship, an atrium and café, along with spaces for children, students and administrators. There will be a memorial garden outside. The design, according to Fenstermacher, is a blend of modern and classical.
Grace Church has been based at a former Lutheran Church at 521 E. Locust Street in Bethlehem, with weekend services being held at Bethlehem Catholic High School. The congregation split off from the First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem.
Bethlehem Township approved in February the church's plan to build on 24 acres on Hecktown Road.