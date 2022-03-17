EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County had no choice but to follow a federal mandate for employees of Gracedale Nursing Home to be vaccinated against COVID-19, County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday.
Not following the mandate would have ended the flow of federal money to the Upper Nazareth Township facility with an inevitable consequence: "Gracedale would cease to exist," McClure said at County Council's meeting in Easton. That would leave 400-plus residents without a home.
Thirteen people spoke to challenge McClure's management of Gracedale, saying money was favored over people, that the administration lied and that requests for religious exemptions were not respected.
"God must be obeyed over man," said Kathleen Harris of Kunkletown, Monroe County. She said she was fired after her request for a religious exemption from being vaccinated against COVID-19 was denied.
McClure said 10 to 15 religious exemptions from vaccination were sought and none were granted. He has said earlier that an established procedure was used to review the requests for exemptions.
Steve Lynch, the Republican who challenged incumbent Democrat McClure in the November election and lost, asked on Facebook earlier for opponents of the administration to attend the meeting. Thirteen people spoke, all dissatisfied with Gracedale and other things.
"What's been done to these people (at Gracedale) is really an atrocity," Lynch told council. He asked the legislative body to step in.
Other McClure opponents and former Gracedale employees said the standard of care has fallen at the home.
Shalonda Mundle of Palmer Township said that she was willing to work with COVID-19 patients at the home when others would not, but she was terminated because of her objections to the vaccine.
"What gives you the right to question my beliefs?" asked Carol Miklos of Northampton, a licensed practical nurse and former employee.
Lynn Gerber, leader of the residents' council at Gracedale, said the home needs to pay higher wages.
County officials have not denied the problem of hiring and keeping people, but they say the shortage of healthcare workers is a national problem, and that nonprofit Gracedale cannot outbid hospitals offering $30,000 sign-on bonuses.
Other issues came up, with Matthew Walter of Bethlehem saying on election night, "I saw stuff that was not ethically right," though he did not say what that stuff was.
Opponents of McClure spoke for an hour before council attended to its regular agenda.
As McClure approached the podium to speak after the public comment, Council President Lori Vargo Heffner asked for quiet.
Commissioner Kevin Lott pointed out that the mandate was a federal, not county, decision. Ignoring the requirement that Gracedale employees be vaccinated would cost millions of federal dollars.
"The home would not be able to run," McClure said.
The commissioners also approved $1.13 million in pandemic-relief grants to 95 small businesses in the county, with a maximum grant of $15,000 per business. About $335,000 is left of the $15 million set aside for private businesses from the county's 2021 share of the federal American Rescue Plan.
When Commissioner Tara Zrinski pushed for a request that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation hold a public hearing on River Pointe Logistics, an industrial park proposed for Upper Mount Bethel Township, the vote fell along party lines.
The five Democrats voted yes, though one of them, Ron Heckman, said such resolutions are usually pointless. Vargo Heffner said such resolutions have no authority.
John Goffredo of the Slate Belt voted no, saying, "We are overreaching by trying to stall a project that is already approved."
John Cusick said the county has no jurisdiction to make such requests, but the vote passed 5-4 to send a request to PennDOT.