Gracedale Nursing Home is fulfilling its mission, a consultant said Thursday, but it pays less than peers and does not reward staff members for sticking with the county facility.
"The two biggest problems I think you have are wages are not competitive and you don't pay for experience," Candace McMullen of Affinity Health Services told Northampton County Council's Human Services Committee on Thursday.
She cited pay rates for registered nurses and other positions that are $6 per hour to $11 per hour below the regional average. Gracedale has a "robust benefits plan" including a pension, she said, but today's workforce is more interested in paying bills and getting money up front.
"Retirement is not on their mind," McMullen said.
The county hired Affinity, based in Indiana, Pennsylvania, earlier this year for $39,980 to study the operations of the facility. County Executive Lamont G. McClure objected, saying Gracedale is already heavily regulated by state and federal agencies, but County Council insisted on the study.
The Upper Nazareth Township home is a public operation and does not reject people for financial reasons, as noted by the Affinity report.
"Gracedale operates with a true county home philosophy - they care for all regardless of ability to pay," the report said. Affinity concluded that the nursing home, run by Administrator Jennifer Stewart, "performs better than its peers."
The home has an official capacity of 681 beds but has been operating with about 485 residents. It faced staff shortages and operational changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Affinity presented various scenarios to reduce the total number of residents. One scenario would reduce the patient count to a maximum of 342.
Gracedale has some rooms set up for three or four residents, while many nursing homes are moving to having just two people per room.
Commissioner Ron Heckman (council members are known as commissioners) noted that "Baby Boomers," the post-World War II generation of people born from about 1946 to 1964, are retiring and will need places to live.
Heckman said he is concerned about reducing the home's capacity.
"I think the need is going to catch up with the facility," he said.
Gracedale provides a place for people who are very ill and difficult to care for, patients who might be rejected by private facilities, Heckman said.
Last year, McClure presented a plan to "save Gracedale" by allocating millions of dollars of federal pandemic-relief aid to the home. The Executive said then that he was determined to keep the home open, keep it public, and provide a place for elderly and ill residents to live.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
