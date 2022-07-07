EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County's Gracedale Nursing Home exceeded a state-mandated level of care in June, the leader of the Upper Nazareth Township facility said Thursday.
Gracedale Administrator Jennifer Stewart-King said PPD — a measure of hours of patient care per day — was 2.84 hours in June, above the state minimum of 2.7 hours. Gracedale has at times fallen short of the PPD requirement during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The home, which can accommodate 688 residents, has had an average of 399, Stewart-King told Northampton County Council's Human Services Committee. Her presentation was often interrupted by commissioners, who were in the middle of a three-meeting stretch Thursday afternoon through evening.
County Executive Lamont McClure plans to spend about $14 million of federal money to keep the home viable. Gracedale has been limiting admissions because of a staff shortage and is operating at about 58% of capacity.
Stewart-King also said the home has a new marketing plan to attract employees, who may not be enticed by the idea of a pension.
"The younger generation doesn't really understand what a pension is," she said, so Gracedale may refer to that benefit as a "sign-off bonus," a play on words on the "sign-on" bonuses offered in healthcare and other service industries.
County Commissioner Kevin Lott said leaving the pension out of recruitment materials would be "a huge mistake."
Gracedale is bringing in new employees, Stewart-King said, but agency nurses — brought in at a premium from employment services — are also still being used.
The home is the inn of last resort for some county residents, and Stewart-King said Gracedale must make every effort to have beds available for Alzheimer's and dementia patients on Medicaid who may have nowhere else to go.