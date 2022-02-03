UPPER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – Northampton County's Gracedale Nursing Home is short of staff, limiting resident admissions and dealing with COVID-19.
"It is the most critical time I have ever seen in Gracedale's history," County Commissioner Ron Heckman said Thursday while leading a human services committee meeting. Heckman has seen a lot of that history as a four-term commissioner and a former director of human services.
During his many years with the county, the Upper Nazareth Township home has been a haven for the sick and elderly.
"Gracedale has always taken on the sickest people and the most needy of care, of skilled care," he said.
The home has the capacity for 688 beds, but Administrator Jennifer Stewart-King said there are only 433 residents now.
Limiting admissions is "a strategic move on our part," she said, because it helps bring up the hours of patient care per day. Pennsylvania has set a minimum of 2.7 hours of nursing care per day per patient; Gracedale has had trouble hiring and falls short of that.
With hospitals offering bonuses of $20,000 or more for nurses and for-profit nursing homes paying more, Gracedale is getting squeezed. The federal COVID-19 vaccine requirement for medical staff also cut into Gracedale's staff.
The facility lost 51 employees because of the vaccine mandate. Meanwhile, 45 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, though Stewart-King said recovery from the omicron variant is relatively fast.
Commissioner John Brown, a Republican and former county executive, warned of a downward spiral if Gracedale has to continue limiting admissions, which also cuts revenue.
"There is a risk that the [state Department of Health] could pull the license of Gracedale and shut it down," he said. "Eventually this facility will implode on itself."
Federal pandemic-relief aid that has helped Gracedale will not last forever, Brown warned.
Stewart-King said Gracedale is not even close to being closed, and that she communicates often with state regulators.
After the meeting, Council President Lori Vargo Heffner, a Democrat, said politics should not be part of decision-making about Gracedale. The staff shortage is not unique to the nursing home, she said.
"Let's keep politics out of it," Vargo Heffner said. "This is a national problem, this is a state problem, this is a workforce problem. This is not limited to nursing homes."
"Where are those 400-some people going to go if they get shut down?" she said. "It's very clear that we are understaffed. It's not going to get fixed overnight. It didn't happen overnight."
The county is working on one recruitment tool for the nursing home: daycare on the site.
Director of Human Services Sue Wandalowski said having childcare at or near the nursing home will help keep employees on the job and attract new ones. If the plan works at Gracedale, it may be tried at other county locations.