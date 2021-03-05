LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Northampton County's Gracedale Nursing Home has about 250 jobs available, mostly for nurses.
The county needs full-time and part-time nurses at the Lower Nazareth Township facility. There are spots open for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing associates (RNs, LPNs and CNAs), Administrator Jennifer Stewart-King said Thursday at county council's human services committee meeting.
The home also needs food-service, laundry and housekeeping workers.
Gracedale is seeking recruits, with some success, through a television commercial and billboards, Stewart-King said. The nursing home's challenges in bringing in new workers include its 24-hour operations, which sometimes require extra shifts, and the federal government's extra unemployment payments.
"People can collect more money than when they were working," Councilman Kerry Myers said.
Gracedale had an average resident population of 527 in January, Stewart-King said. During that month, 24 residents died.