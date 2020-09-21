A nursing home in the Lehigh Valley has resumed family visits, with safety guidelines in place.
Gracedale entered Step II of its re-opening plan on Friday following the completion of universal testing at the facility, according to a news release from Northampton County. No residents or staff showed positive results for COVID-19.
Gracedale resumed family visitations in Tower 7 which has been converted for this purpose. Infectious control procedures are in place. Anyone entering the facility for a visit will only be allowed in the elevator to travel to and from Tower 7 for a half-an-hour visit with their loved one, according to the county news release.
Areas will be disinfected per CDC protocols in between visits.
Family members who would like to schedule a visit can call the Therapeutic Recreation Department at 610-829-3671.
“While we are beyond thrilled that these visitations will be beginning, we must respectfully ask that, for the health and safety of our residents and staff, all visitors please scrupulously abide by the rules and regulations,” says Lamont McClure. “Lives depend upon it.”
Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehabilitation announced last week it is opening up its Allentown and Fountain Hill campuses to some visitors.